Women's team from Atlanta competing in historic Air Race Classic

The Brief Three women from metro Atlanta are preparing to compete in the historic Air Race Classic this summer. The team, called the Southern Sky Magnolias, will fly more than 2,000 miles across the country during the four-day competition. The race traces its roots back to the 1929 Women’s Air Derby, which included pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart.



This summer, the Southern Sky Magnolias will compete in the Air Race Classic, a demanding cross-country race designed to showcase women in aviation.

The team has spent months training for the challenge, which spans more than 2,000 miles across the country.

What they're saying:

"This year, we're going from southern Illinois back to southern Illinois. We're doing a big loop around the Midwest, in the Southeast, and a little bit of South Central as well," pilot Madelyn Miskell said.

The team includes a pilot, co-pilot and navigator — each bringing a different path into aviation.

"I've been wanting to race for probably close to six years now. I've been involved in the aviation industry since I was born," Miskell said.

Co-pilot Travasha Runyon said her aviation experience started in the cabin before moving toward the cockpit.

"I am newer to the general aviation side of aviation. I am an 11-year flight attendant," Runyon said.

She said watching others compete in the race inspired her to get involved.

"I've seen some of my peers competing in the race, also raising money and different things like that to compete in the race. And I've kind of had my eye on it. So when Maddie asked me to join her on her team this year, I was really excited," she said.

Navigator Hannah Isennock said her journey into aviation began just a few years ago.

"I am a graphic designer and I've been doing that for a little over ten years and actually got interested in becoming a pilot a couple of years ago," Isennock said. "This was a perfect opportunity to not only take part in a historic race, spend time with my friends, but also to build hours worth my commercial certificate."

Why you should care:

The Air Race Classic dates back nearly a century to the 1929 Women’s Air Derby, a race that included Amelia Earhart. At that time, women held only about three percent of pilot licenses in the United States. According to the latest FAA data, women now make up a little more than 10 percent of pilots.

More than 40 teams are expected to compete in this year’s race, which runs June 23 through June 26.

Miskell said the event is about more than competition.

"They didn't just do this to say, Oh yeah, we did this, they did this to pave the way for the next generation," she said. "I'm just excited to carry on their legacy and pave the way for the next generation that's going to be this race."

What's next:

The team says they hope their participation will help open doors for others by raising money for a scholarship that will help another team of female pilots compete in the future and by encouraging more women to imagine themselves in aviation.