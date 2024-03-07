Expand / Collapse search
Women do $6.4K more of unpaid housework than men, except in Georgia, study says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Consumer
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - In a recent study conducted by Homeaglow, researchers analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Time Use Survey and hourly wage information to shed light on the gender disparities in unpaid housework. The findings reveal that women, overall, contribute significantly more to household chores, equivalent to over $6,500 more than men each year.

On average, men dedicate approximately 19 minutes per day to cleaning, translating to an annual value of $3,909. In contrast, women spend about 50 minutes a day on housekeeping, totaling $10,341 annually.

The study also examined state-wise variations in housework. 

Alaskans emerged as the top contributors, spending an average of 50 minutes per day, equivalent to 303 hours or 12.6 days per year. Notably, Alaska showed the most significant gender gap, making it the most unequal state in terms of housework distribution. 

On the flip side, residents of Washington, D.C., spent the least amount of time on household chores, clocking in at just 24 minutes per day.

In Georgia, there is a more balanced approach, with both men and women dedicating an average of 33 minutes a day to cleaning up. This news brings a positive note, showcasing a more equitable distribution of housework compared to other states.

To calculate how much unpaid housework you are doing, click here