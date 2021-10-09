Woman wounded at Buckhead gas station during argument, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a Buckhead gas station that hospitalized a woman.
Police were called out to the scene at about 2:15 a.m.
Police said a man and a woman were arguing in the parking lot of the gas station at 3639 Peachtree Road.
Police investigate a shooting on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
That's when, police said, the man shot the woman. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman is not cooperating with police and the man accused of the shooting is not in custody, police said.
Officers believe the incident could be drug-related, but not too sure.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS