Woman wounded at Buckhead gas station during argument, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
Peachtree Road in Buckhead. article

Police investigate a shooting on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a Buckhead gas station that hospitalized a woman. 

Police were called out to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. 

Police said a man and a woman were arguing in the parking lot of the gas station at 3639 Peachtree Road. 

Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Police investigate a shooting on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

That's when, police said, the man shot the woman. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The woman is not cooperating with police and the man accused of the shooting is not in custody, police said. 

Officers believe the incident could be drug-related, but not too sure. 

