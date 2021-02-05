Woman struggles to return unneeded unemployment benefits

One woman has a unique issue when it comes to the Georgia Department of Labor.

While a lot of people are still working to receive money, she claims they won’t stop sending her money.

She has nearly $20,000 sitting in her unemployment account and claims she never signed up for it.

"Get it off my back. Please help me," Karen Klett said.

Karen Klett is desperately trying to return nearly $20,000 to the Georgia Department of Labor.

"It really wasn’t an overpayment. They’ve just paid me all of this money and I don’t want it," Klett said.

Klett currently has a full-time job but was also working a part-time job at an entertainment venue before the pandemic hit.

"The part-time employer applied for unemployment benefits for everyone across the board," Klett said.

That’s when the problem started.

Klett was shocked when she received an unemployment benefit card from the state over the summer.

Karen reached out to the GDOL to return it and thought the issue had been taken care of.

"I just kind of took them at their word. I thought this was off my back and I could relax," Klett said.

Months later, the total grew from $7,400 in the account to now $19,495.

Klett’s reached out to everyone including Labor Commissioner Mark Butler but she said getting answers has been a headache.

"It’s just unfathomable to me that the department of labor exists and nobody answers the freaking phone," Klett said.

Klett refuses to touch the money and now there are fees!

"They are going to start charging me two dollars a month or $2.50 for inactivity. I was like ‘Hello...I’m not using it.’ What were they going to do? Keep charging me until they’ve exhausted my 19,000 dollars. It’s just crazy," Klett said.

There’s another issue.

Klett received her 1099-G tax form in the mail where it said she will be responsible for taxes on the money.

State officials told FOX 5 this issue is an easy fix and happened because the part-time employer listed unemployment help for everyone instead of certifying individuals.

As thousands of people said they can’t get help, Klett said she’s getting too much.

"To know that I have this money and there are other people that do. To know they can offer this lifeline to people that are struggling that’s so disheartening. Something’s got to change," Klett said.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Labor released this statement:

"Fraud is a serious issue here in Georgia and across the nation. We are working to provide resources and options for individuals who are finding themselves victims of UI fraud providing the next steps for correcting tax information. Please watch our website and social platforms for updates on 1099-G tax forms."