Woman stole $32K using forged checks across metro Atlanta, police say

Police in Clarke County need your help identifying a suspect accused of passing thousands of dollars in multiple Georgia cities using stolen and forged checks.

Officials say on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, the woman stole over $32,000 by using the forged checks in Buford, Dacula, Norcross, Kennesaw, Woodstock, Douglasville, Conyers, and Covington.

According to police, the checks were stolen from a vehicle at Southeast Clarke Park on Jan. 31.

The stolen checks were cashed by using a stolen driver's license of a female Athens resident whose purse was also stolen from her vehicle on the same day at the same location, police say.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspect, please call detectives at 762-400-7100.

