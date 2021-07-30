Woman steals police car, makes traffic stop on I-285, warrant states

A Smyrna woman is accused of stealing a police cruiser while officers were on the scene defusing a station in another case and then made a bogus traffic stop along the interstate.

Jessica Renee Brown, 19, was charged with impersonating an officer, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft, false imprisonment, and obstruction of law enforcement for resisting arrest.

Smyrna police said officers had stopped near motel in the 5200 block of S. Cobb Drive near Interstate 285 on July 14 around 11:30 p.m. after spotting a group of men fighting on the roadway. It was while officers attempting to defuse that situation that police said Brown commandeered one of their marked patrol cruisers and took off.

According to the arrest warrant, Brown then drove on I-285 "where she pulled a car over and approached said car asking the subjects to step out of the car." The warrant goes on to state at the time of the stop, the police cruiser’s blue lights were activated, so the driver thought it was an actual traffic stop.

Brown was eventually taken into custody. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and mental evaluation. Once she is released, she will be booked into the Cobb County jail without bond.

