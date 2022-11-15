Police: Woman steals over $1000 worth of flu medication from Newnan Publix

article

While it is cold and flu season, Newnan police said one woman went overboard preparing for it in a local Publix. They said she was caught stealing approximately $1,300 worth of medications from the store.

Security cameras clock the woman entering the Publix on Lower Fayetteville Road around 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

She was seen swiping the over-the-counter cold/flu/allergy medicines and putting them in a large reusable shopping bag that she brought with her.

Officers said the woman was confronted before she could leave the store, and ended up leaving the bag and all of its contents. Employees said it was not her first time doing this in that store.

Now, the Newnan Police Department is looking for her.

"If you happen to know her, please let us know. We've like to talk with her about why she needs all those medications," someone from the department said on Facebook regarding the incident.

The woman was described as being in her twenties or thirties, weighing standing somewhere between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-8-inches and weighing at least 150 to 170 pounds. Police said she was seen driving a Nissan Rogue 4WD in black. The license plate on the vehicle read P3784974, but officers said that tag does not actually belong to that vehicle.

If you can identify this person, please contact the Newnan Police Department.