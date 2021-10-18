Woman stabbed while pregnant in Brookhaven brings infant home, according to GoFundMe

A mother stabbed while pregnant is now able to enjoy her newborn from home.

Valerie Kasper was attacked by a stranger in June while walking with her three-year-old son in Brookhaven.

Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section to save the unborn child.

A GoFundMe for the woman said the child still needs lots of medical care but he is now home with his family. The baby came home on oxygen, a feeding tube and an apnea and heart monitor, Vasper wrote. The child takes caffeine for his apnea as well as acid reflux meds and a vitamin.

"His care is definitely overwhelming and exhausting but we are getting used to the routines," Vasper wrote. "We will be getting an at-home nurse in a few weeks to support us. We are hoping and praying he thrives at home!"

