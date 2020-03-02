Woman stabbed multiple times near Atlanta Police Headquarters

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing downtown Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Peachtree Street SW, extremely close to the Atlanta Police Headquarters, after reports of a person stabbed.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman on the ground with knife wounds to her arm and side.

FOX 5 cameras caught what appeared to be a trail of blood from near the steps of the police headquarters to an alley on Peachtree St.

Due to her injures the victim was not able to tell police exactly what happened, but she was able to give a description of the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was described as a black male with a bald head and who was wearing all black clothing.

Responding officers rendered first aid to the unidentified victim at the scene before she was transported to Grady Hospital, where she is now undergoing surgery.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.