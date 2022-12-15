Woman shot while swinging hammer at deputies, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a woman suspected of breaking into a church in Middle Georgia was shot by deputies when she attacked one of them with a hammer.

Police said 48-year-old Fiesta Lattina Murphy was hospitalized, and a deputy was injured when she struck his arm with the hammer while the deputy blocked his head. The deputy's condition is unknown.

The incident happened at around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday when Baldwin County deputies responded to a reported burglary at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road in Milledgeville.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies went inside the church and Murphy "attacked one of the deputies with a hammer." She hit a deputy in the arm.

The GBI said deputies tried to get Murphy to drop the hammer. Deputies shot Murphy when she tried to hit them with the hammer again.

The GBI said EMS rushed her to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. She faces burglary and arson charges.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting and plans to turn over findings to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office.