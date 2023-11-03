Woman shot while driving on I-285 in DeKalb County Thursday night

A woman was shot in the leg while driving on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County around 11 p.m. Nov. 2, according to police.

DeKalb County police say they responded to the 4100 block of Covington Highway at 11:13 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She told police she was traveling northbound on Interstate 285 when a vehicle pulled up to next to hers and someone fired multiple rounds at her vehicle.

She was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown why the shooter fired at the woman's vehicle.

The shooting is under investigation.