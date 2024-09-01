Woman shot outside SW Atlanta Burger King, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot outside a fast food restaurant Saturday night.
Officers were called to 26 Peyton Road SW around 7:53 p.m. to a report of a woman shot. The address is listed as a Burger King.
The woman, who police said was an adult female, was taken by Grady EMS to the hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the victim was shot during a dispute with an unidentified female suspect known to the victim.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 Atlanta for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.