Woman shot outside SW Atlanta Burger King, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot outside a fast food restaurant Saturday night.

Officers were called to 26 Peyton Road SW around 7:53 p.m. to a report of a woman shot. The address is listed as a Burger King.

The woman, who police said was an adult female, was taken by Grady EMS to the hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the victim was shot during a dispute with an unidentified female suspect known to the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 Atlanta for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.