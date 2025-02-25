Woman shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home, police investigating

article

Atlanta detectives are investigating what led up to a late-night shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened at around 10:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

What we know:

While details of the investigation are limited, officials say that they arrived at the scene and found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify the gunman.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.