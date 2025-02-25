Woman shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home, police investigating
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are investigating what led up to a late-night shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
The shooting happened at around 10:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of Metropolitan Parkway.
What we know:
While details of the investigation are limited, officials say that they arrived at the scene and found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
What we don't know:
Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify the gunman.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.
