Woman shot in leg Sunday night in Forest Park, police say
article
FOREST PARK, Ga. - A woman is recovering after being shot in Forest Park Sunday night, according to Forest Park police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call on Rock Cut Road and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening, and she is expected to recover.
What's next:
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident and said it appears to be isolated. Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect.
No additional details have been released.