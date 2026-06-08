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Woman shot in leg Sunday night in Forest Park, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Forest Park
Published June 8, 2026 6:01 AM EDT
Published June 8, 2026 6:01 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • A woman was shot in the leg Sunday night on Rock Cut Road in Forest Park.
    • She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.
    • Police believe the shooting was domestic-related and are searching for a suspect.

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A woman is recovering after being shot in Forest Park Sunday night, according to Forest Park police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call on Rock Cut Road and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening, and she is expected to recover.

What's next:

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident and said it appears to be isolated. Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect.

No additional details have been released.

The Source

  • Information above provided by Forest Park Police Department. 

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