Woman shot in leg Sunday night in Forest Park, police say

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The Brief A woman was shot in the leg Sunday night on Rock Cut Road in Forest Park. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover. Police believe the shooting was domestic-related and are searching for a suspect.



A woman is recovering after being shot in Forest Park Sunday night, according to Forest Park police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call on Rock Cut Road and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening, and she is expected to recover.

What's next:

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident and said it appears to be isolated. Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect.

No additional details have been released.