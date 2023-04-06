Woman shot leaving Downtown Atlanta nightclub dies

article

The woman who was shot as she was leaving a Downtown Atlanta nightclub has died.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Fulton and Pryor streets. Atlanta Police say a man and woman were driving down Forsyth Street when someone opened fire.

Investigators say the pair attempted to drive themselves to the hospital, but only made it to the Downtown Connector overpass at Memorial Street.

Police say the woman was then rushed to the hospital by first responders. Shrapnel injured the driver of the car, a male, possibly by broken glass.

Investigators say the woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was shot at least once.

Thursday, police say the woman died.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No arrests have been made.