Gunman opens fire into car in Downtown Atlanta sending woman to hospital, police say

Someone shot into a car early Tuesday morning leaving a woman critically hurt, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting happened before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Fulton Street and Pryor Street.

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the car, a male, was injured by shrapnel, possibly broken glass.

Investigators say the pair attempted to drive themselves to the hospital, but only made it to the I-75/85 overpass at Memorial Street.

Police were still looking for the person responsible.

