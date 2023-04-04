Expand / Collapse search

Gunman opens fire into car in Downtown Atlanta sending woman to hospital, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:42AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Passenger shot in Downtown Atlanta

A woman had to be taken to the hospital after someone opened fire into the car she was in. Police say they driver of that car was also injured, possibly by broken glass.

ATLANTA - Someone shot into a car early Tuesday morning leaving a woman critically hurt, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting happened before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Fulton Street and Pryor Street.

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the car, a male, was injured by shrapnel, possibly broken glass. 

Investigators say the pair attempted to drive themselves to the hospital, but only made it to the I-75/85 overpass at Memorial Street.

Police were still looking for the person responsible.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.