Woman shot, killed outside Clayton County gas station, one arrested

Police in Clayton County arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a woman at a gas station on Sunday evening.

Ja’quarius Thomas was charged with malice murder and weapon charges.

Clayton County police said officers arrived around 9:35 p.m. at the QuikTrip locations in the 5300 Block of Riverdale Road and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers tried to stabilize and reviver her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas was taken into custody and later booked into the Clayton County jail.

The name of the victim has not been released.

A motive in the crime is still under investigation.

