Woman shot during possible road-rage incident on Monroe Drive

A woman was shot overnight during a possible road-rage incident.

According to Atlanta Police, a woman showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. They received the call around 12:30 a.m. July 5.

She was unable to tell police exactly where it happened, just saying it happened somewhere on Monroe Drive.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.