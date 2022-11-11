Woman shot during fight over rent, Atlanta police say

article

Atlanta police said someone shot a woman during physical altercation with property management over a late rent payment on Thursday night in southwest Atlanta.

Police said she tried to drive herself to Grady Memorial Hospital before flagging down an officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The officer administered first aid, and she was hospitalized at Grady with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the shooting happened on Brownlee Road. Officers went to the scene at around 11 p.m.

Police at the scene said investigators identified a person of interest but made no arrests.