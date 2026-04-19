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Woman shot to death at Rockdale home; 1 in custody

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 19, 2026 11:45am EDT
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Heritage Crossing street sign (FOX 5) 

The Brief

    • A woman died Saturday night after being shot multiple times inside a home in the Heritage Crossing area.
    • Investigators have a person of interest in custody and believe the shooting is domestic related.
    • Authorities have not yet released the names of the woman or the person being held.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was killed Saturday night in a shooting that investigators believe is domestic related.

What we know:

Deputies went to the Heritage Crossing area at approximately 10:45 PM Saturday after receiving a report of shots fired. When they entered a home, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

The woman died at the scene. Investigators say they believe the incident is domestic related, citing previous incidents that have occurred at that location.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman has not been released. Authorities have also not identified the person of interest or detailed what specific charges that person may face.

What's next:

A person of interest is currently in custody as the investigation continues. Deputies noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. 

Rockdale CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews