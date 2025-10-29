Woman shot to death on Center Street in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Center Street NW just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a woman in a car with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police. The woman was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.
The homicide unit is investigating the death.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting or who the shooter was.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via email.