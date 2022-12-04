Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub.

The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

While officers searched the area, someone reported a woman had been shot nearby. Police said officers found the woman with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex.

She told officers she had been dropped off near a nightclub at 899 Martin Luther King Jr Drive when she heard gunshots. She said she ran then realized she'd been shot. Police said she went to a hospital and did not indicate her injuries were life-threatening.

Aggravated assault investigators are working to determine what happened.

The MLK Drive and Joseph E. Lowery intersection is no stranger to gunshots. Last month, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun across from a Chick-fil-A. Earlier that week, a KFC employee was hurt in a shooting less than a quarter mile away.

A business owner near the intersection said a lot of the problems in the area are caused by people who do not live here.

"I would just like to see them more concerned about pressing matters since we do live in a situation now where guns are very accessible," they said.