Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital. Their condition and identity are unknown at this time.

A second crime scene was found around the corner on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At that scene, several car windows were found shattered by gunfire.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected.