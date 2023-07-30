Woman shot after forcibly entering home on Reeves Circle NW, police say

A woman was shot several times at approximately 4 a.m. July 30 at a residence in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW, according to Atlanta police.

Police say they discovered a 28-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds to her legs at the residence. She was alert and breathing when she was transported to an area hospital.

It appears that the woman may have forced her way into an apartment of another woman she knew and was shot. The suspected shooter was still on scene when police arrived.

It is not known at this time if she will be charged.

