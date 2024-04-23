Woman seriously injured after crashing into dump truck on I-285 in Dunwoody

article

A 26-year-old woman was badly injured during a crash on Tuesday on Interstate 285 near Chamblee Dunwoody Road, according to Dunwoody Police Department.

Dunwoody PD says a white Ford Mustang was traveling east on I-285 when it struck the rear of a dump truck. The car became lodged underneath the dump truck and the vehicles continued to travel in the eastbound lanes before coming to a stop.

DeKalb County fire department and AMR (American Medical Response) responded to the crash and extracted the driver and began life-saving measures.

The woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Anyone with additional information should contact Officer Smith at William.Smith@dunwoodyga.gov.