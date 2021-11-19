Woman searching for answers more than a month after her brother's murder

A woman is searching for answers more than a month after her brother, Marvin Carter, was shot and killed in a Lithia Springs apartment.

On the afternoon of October 3, Marilyn Lupoe left work to meet her younger brother at the apartment.

She said Carter was at the apartment he shared with a woman to pick up his belongings.

Due to alleged domestic issues between the two, he made sure he didn't go alone.

"Police escorted him down there. He called me back and said the police were there and he was going to get his clothes. And I said, if the police are there, you should be good," Lupoe said.

Just a few minutes later, she got another call.

"He was gasping for breath and I was like, 'what's wrong with you?' And he's like I've been shot," Lupoe said.

Douglasville police said officers were sent there for a domestic standby, just to make sure things went smoothly.

According to police, Carter went into the apartment and was allegedly shot by Jarmarcus Holiday allegedly shot him.

Carter was taken to the hospital but died less than two weeks later.

"I'm still struggling to understand, how did you get shot with the police being there?" Lupoe said.

More than a month has passed since Carter was shot and jail records from the past month and half indicate Holiday has not been arrested.

Investigators said Holiday stands about 5-feet-1-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He may use a cane or walk with a limp due to an injury.

Lupoe said she wants justice for her brother and wants answers as to why he was taken from her.

"Why did you shoot him? For what? What did he do for you to shoot him? What could he have done in front of the police to make you shoot him?" she said.

Police consider Holiday armed and dangerous.

Please call the Douglasville police if you have any information.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS