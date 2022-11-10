Woman says McDonald's employee sprayed mace, assaulted her over special order

A woman says she and her friends were assaulted by McDonald’s employees outside the restaurant in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident on Northside Drive.

The woman says she simply wanted a cheeseburger.

"It was all on the clock. None of them were off the clock," the woman said.

The woman didn’t want to share her name after what she called a terrifying incident at the McDonald’s on Friday.

She claims, around 9 p.m., she was with a group of friends picking up a mobile order in the drive-thru.

"We asked if we can make another order. I asked for a double cheeseburger with no pickle and onion ‘cooked to order’ which is how I order my burger wherever I go," the woman said.

The woman says there was a disagreement at the first window about what "cooked to order" meant and paying with exact cash. The woman said she then got attitude from the employees.

"As we were beginning to pull off, one of the workers said, ‘I will spit in all of your faces,’ and she said, ‘Y’all are irritating as f***," the woman said.

By the time they pulled to the second window, they asked the manager for a refund. Thing escalated from there.

"The manager says for us to come inside and get a refund, so we go around and park. We are about to get out the car to get the refund, and we start hearing, ‘Get out the car. Get out the car," the woman described. "They started to try to assault us. That’s when one of the McDonald’s workers pulls out a mace can and spray me."

Atlanta police confirm officers responded and are investigating.

"More McDonald’s workers come out and jump in. Right after the incident, the McDonald’s manager took the people that assaulted us home," the woman described.

The woman says she wants those inside to be held responsible.

"The manager never called the police. He never asked if we were OK. We never got the refund. Mace is in my eye, and I was begging for milk. No one got me milk," the woman said.

The victim says she went to the hospital because of an allergic reaction to the mace and also because she says she had deep cuts and bruises.

A spokesperson sent FOX 5 a statement attributed to McDonald’s owner-operator Bruce Vineyard Jr. about the incident that reads:

"The safety of our crew and customers is always our top priority. We ask that all questions pertaining to the incident that occurred in our restaurant be directed to the Atlanta Police Department as this is an open investigation."