Woman says her car was broken into parked at Atlanta's airport over Memorial Day weekend

Atlanta police are investigating car break-ins at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that happened over Memorial Day weekend.

"No matter where you are you don't know where this will happen," Melissa Roberts said.

When Roberts returned from a three-day trip to New York the day before Memorial Day, she was shocked to see her 2017 Tahoe fell prey to vandals at the airport.

"We've done it many times before. We got our ticket, locked the door," she said. "I'm always hearing on the news 'don't leave anything of value on your vehicle' so we didn't, and we still were vandalized."

She said she parked in the North Lot and saw other cars with damage on Sunday.

When officers arrived to document her issue, Roberts said she heard them discussing other car break-ins at the airport.

"I feel like it's a lack of security. I hear all about security about the inside but what about the outside? What if we got back at nighttime and a perpetrator might still be there. What would we have done then?" she said.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.