Woman says dogs attacked son, her dog in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

A southwest Atlanta resident claims her neighbor's dogs are terrorizing her neighborhood. The woman, who asked not to be identified, told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes that she and other family members have been attacked on three separate occasions in recent years.

The latest reported incident occurred on Sunday morning. The woman shared this Ring video of her backyard that captured one of her neighbor's pit bulls following her son and his dog home.

That dog and a second pit bull attacked her son and his pet as they walked in the area of Laurens Drive and Harbin road in southwest Atlanta just before 9 a.m.

"The dog attacked my dog, then the second dog came and attacked him. My dog was bleeding. My son was traumatized," the woman said. "It was just awful. We called the police, the ambulance, and the fire department."

She said it's the third time the dog has attacked her, her son and dog. The first time was in 2019. The second attack, just weeks ago.

No one answered the door at the dog owner's residence Monday afternoon. FOX 5 spoke with staff at Fulton County Animal Control who said they are looking into the matter.

