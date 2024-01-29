Woman reunites with beloved family dog at DeKalb County animal shelter

A north Georgia woman and a beloved family pet had a heartwarming reunion at a DeKalb County animal shelter.

LifeLine Animal Project shared the happy moments when Kano excitedly showed love to the woman who just adopted him.

But this actually wasn't their first interaction.

Kano had grown up with the woman and her son in the Blue Ridge mountains since he was a 6-week-old pup.

The woman said Kano, aka Skillet, belonged to her son and "was the best, most loving dog."

When her son went to the Army, life and family commitments forced her to find another home for the dog.

Months later, the woman said she felt compelled to bring Kano home.

"Not long after, I just had an intuitive sense that I needed to look for him. I randomly started looking online one night and I found another dog that looked like him," the woman wrote. "I found the LifeLine website and started going through it and there he was."

After connecting with the DeKalb County animal shelter, the woman and Kano were able to start again in a new home with a big fenced-in backyard.

"I knew in my soul he needed me; it's like he was calling me somehow," she said.

LifeLine said seeing the happy reunion was "incredibly heartwarming."

If you find a pet, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/found-pets to see how you can help them find their missing families.