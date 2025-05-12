Woman reportedly shot in face by man Sunday night in NW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday evening in the city’s northwest.

What we know:

Officers were initially dispatched around 7:20 p.m. on May 11 to JJ’s Food Mart, located at 507 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., in response to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the crime scene was actually located nearby in the 400 block of Cairo Street NW.

According to investigators, the female victim had already been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by the time police arrived. She was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the cheek.

Preliminary details suggest the woman was shot during a dispute with a male suspect. The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Police have not yet released information about the suspect or any potential charges. Detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to the violence.