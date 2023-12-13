Woman not wearing seatbelt dies during crash in Forsyth County

Tragedy struck on Windermere Parkway yesterday when a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Kelsey Duttenhofer of Cumming. The incident occurred at approximately 3:20 pm.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, Duttenhofer was driving a 2011 Honda Accord in the southwest direction on Windermere Parkway, near Osterly Way. Unfortunately, she failed to navigate a curve in the road, causing the Accord to veer off the pavement. The vehicle collided with a fence and a tree.

Duttenhofer, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash.



