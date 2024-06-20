Pregnant mother gunned down in Rockdale County neighborhood, family says

One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting overnight in Rockdale County.

Deputies were called out to a home on Golfview Terrace, off of Salem Road, around 12:45 on Thursday morning. At the home, officials say they found the victim, but it was too late. She died at the scene.

It didn't take long for deputies to have a suspect in custody. People at the home gave them a description of a possible getaway vehicle. About 2 miles away on Interstate 20, a deputy spotted a car matching that description. He pulled it over in the westbound lanes, near the Salem Road entrance ramp. A woman inside the car was apprehended. At that location, FOX 5 saw a gray Dodge that ended up being towed away with two sheriff's vehicles following.

A family member of the victim told FOX 5 that the victim was the mom of a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old and had just found out that she was pregnant again.

The family member, who asked to be called DJ, said that the woman had driven to her boyfriend's home to tell him the news when his other girlfriend came over, leading to an argument that escalated into the deadly shooting.

Detectives have not confirmed the family's information and have shared only a few details about what led up to the shooting. They did say there were other adults in the home at the time but no children.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

The names of both the victim and the suspected gunman haven't been released at this time,

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.