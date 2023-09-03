Woman killed during eviction argument in NW Atlanta

A woman is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon at a residence in the 900 block of Margaret Place NW near Hollywood Road NW.

Police say the unresponsive woman was transported to a hospital where she died.

Detectives were able to identify a person of interest. They say the woman was involved in an argument over eviction before being shot.

