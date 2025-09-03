Woman killed in deadly DeKalb County fire remembered by brother

The Brief The family of a DeKalb County woman who was killed in an apartment fire Monday has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. Police say 48-year-old Stephanie Wiley died after becoming trapped in an upstairs bathroom. Authorities say Wiley's ex-boyfriend deliberately set the fire.



Rodney Wiley's world is shattered after losing his sister in an apartment fire in DeKalb County Monday.

The backstory:

Investigators say Stephanie Wiley's ex-boyfriend, Shawn Fails, intentionally set the deadly blaze in Wiley's unit at the Hills at Fairington Apartments.

The 48-year-old woman died after becoming trapped on the second floor.

Fails, 44, was arrested during a traffic stop in Lanett, Alabama.

What they're saying:

As he grieves, Wiley is now focused on supporting his nephew, who remains hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Tony Simmons Jr., 26, suffered multiple injuries after jumping from an upstairs window to escape the flames.

"It's just extremely frustrating," Wiley said. "You know, to know that this circumstance, the circumstance happened and someone is responsible for that, You know, I mean, and had that fire not happened, my sister would have been here, had she was able to escape out of that apartment, had she was able to get out of that window somehow, I think she would have still been here."

What you can do:

Wiley has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and his nephew's medical bills.