Woman killed in Chupp Road townhome fire in Lithonia

A woman is dead after a fire in a townhome on Chupp Road in Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County fire department.

The fire department responded to the fire at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The townhome is located in the 6800 block of Chupp Road near Covington Highway.

One other person reportedly escaped the fire. No other information has been released at this time.

