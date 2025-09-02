Woman kidnapped from DeKalb County home, later found

The Brief Police said a man called 911 around 2:15 p.m. to report that three men had broken into his home on Cindy Drive and taken a woman. Officers later spotted the suspects’ car on Bobolink Drive and pulled it over. One suspect was taken to the hospital and will be charged after his release.



A woman was kidnapped from her DeKalb County home Tuesday by someone she knew, according to police.

What we know:

Police said a man called 911 around 2:15 p.m. to report that three men had broken into his home on Cindy Drive and taken a woman. The man told officers the suspects pointed guns at him before forcing the woman into a waiting car. He suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Officers later spotted the suspects’ car on Bobolink Drive and pulled it over. Two suspects ran away, police said. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will be charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, and kidnapping once released.

The kidnapping victim was found safe, according to police.

FOX 5 reached out to DeKalb police for more information on the suspect's injuries and is waiting to hear back.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the woman knew one of the men involved and had argued with him before being kidnapped.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.