Woman shot in stomach in downtown Atlanta early Sunday

A woman is recovering this morning after being injured in a shooting in downtown Atlanta.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Parsons Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

There aren't many details available at this time, but Atlanta Police say that it happened during some kind of altercation with the passenger of a passing vehicle. It is not known if it was related to road rage or some other reason.

Police found a woman in her early 40s with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was transported to an area hospital and is reportedly stable.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police were able to clear the scene by 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAP OF THE AREA