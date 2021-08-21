Expand / Collapse search

Woman in stable condition after accidently shooting herself, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - An accidental shooting in the Bankhead area on Saturday morning left a woman hospitalized, police said. 

The woman does not appear to be facing life-threatening injuries, officials said. 

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a call at about 4:38 a.m. on 497 Norfolk Street. They found the wounded woman and rushed her to a hospital.

Police investigators learned the wound was accidentally self-inflicted. Police don't anticipate filing any charges.

