Woman in custody following SWAT standoff after knife pulled on animal control investigator
EAST POINT, Ga. - A woman was seen being led away in handcuffs from an East Point home following a SWAT standoff on Tuesday evening.
East Point police say officers around 3:30 p.m. were called out to a home along Center Street near Park Street after a Fulton County Animal Control investigator reported being threatened.
Police say the animal control investigator was threatened with a knife by a woman before she went back into the home.
South Metro SWAT was called to the scene.
A woman was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff which police say was prompted by a knife being pulled on a Fulton County Animal Control investigator on Sept. 13, 2022. (FOX 5)
About four hours later, the SWAT team made entry into the home. FOX 5 cameras were rolling as officers escorted a woman from the home. At one point, video showed the woman attempting to break free from officer’s grip, but she was quickly put into the back of a squad car.
No word on why the animal control investigator was in the area.
The name of the woman and any potential charges have not been released.