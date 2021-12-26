Woman in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Troup County

article

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said a woman threatened to harm herself and her husband before barricading herself inside a home with a weapon.

Law enforcement took 57-year-old Debra Ann Kight into custody after an alleged domestic dispute that required a SWAT team to respond.

Deputies went at 6:23 p.m. on Saturday night to a home on West Point Road.

Investigators said Kight and her husband were arguing. She allegedly placed a handgun to his head and threatened to harm him and herself. The husband escaped and met with deputies who were waiting outside.

Law enforcement from the Newnan Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff's Office offered resources, officials said.

Kight refused to come out as negotiations continued past midnight. Officials said tactical teams and armor vehicles approached the home as negotiators communicated with the woman on a speaker.

Law enforcement said they used flash-bangs and "chemical agents" to coerce her out of the home and she was taken into custody by about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"We certainly understand the difficulty this placed on some of the residents in the area given the nature of it being Christmas night, however, we appreciate their cooperation and understanding," Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "Also thank you to the personnel from the Newnan Police Department and the Fulton County Police Department from responding so quickly to bring this to a peaceful outcome."

