Woman hospitalized in shooting at NW Atlanta home

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to a hospital on Thursday night.

Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Simmons Street.

At the scene, officers found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot once.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators say they believe the woman was shot by a "known suspect" and are working to determine what led up to the act of violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.