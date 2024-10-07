Woman hospitalized after shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

article

A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she was shot multiple times in Atlanta over the weekend.

Officials say at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital.

At the hospital, the officers found a 21-year-old woman who had several gunshot wounds.

Officials say the woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Cooper Street. They have not released the woman's name or determined what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help the authorities, contact the Atlanta Police Department.