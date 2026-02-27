Woman hospitalized after southwest Atlanta home targeted in shooting

article

The Brief A woman was shot in the neck Friday morning after a gunman fired 15 to 20 rounds into a home on Greenleaf Circle SW. Despite her injuries, the victim was alert when she was rushed to the hospital. Atlanta police are currently investigating the scene.



What we know:

A FOX 5 crew on the scene saw an ambulance rushing away from the 4300 block of Greenleaf Circle SW just before 7 a.m. The ambulance was escorted by an Atlanta Police Department cruiser.

Officers on the scene focused their investigation on a house in the neighborhood. Around 8 a.m., an Atlanta police officer told the crew that a woman was shot after an unidentified person fired 15 to 20 rounds into the home.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. She was reportedly "alert, conscious, and breathing" when she was transported from the scene by EMS.

What we don't know:

Police haven't said if they have any suspects in the shooting.