Woman hospitalized after southwest Atlanta home targeted in shooting
ATLANTA - A woman was rushed to the hospital after an early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta on Friday.
What we know:
A FOX 5 crew on the scene saw an ambulance rushing away from the 4300 block of Greenleaf Circle SW just before 7 a.m. The ambulance was escorted by an Atlanta Police Department cruiser.
Officers on the scene focused their investigation on a house in the neighborhood. Around 8 a.m., an Atlanta police officer told the crew that a woman was shot after an unidentified person fired 15 to 20 rounds into the home.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. She was reportedly "alert, conscious, and breathing" when she was transported from the scene by EMS.
What we don't know:
Police haven't said if they have any suspects in the shooting.
The Source: All information in this article came from FOX 5's Austin Haygood at the scene.