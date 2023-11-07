Woman found guilty of 2019 killing of 33-year-old man on Weslock Circle in Decatur

In a recent court verdict, Aziza El-Shair, 41, was found guilty on multiple charges related to an incident that occurred on May 29, 2019. A jury handed down the verdict on Nov. 3, which included charges of Voluntary Manslaughter, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The incident that led to these charges began when officers from the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Weslock Circle in unincorporated Decatur. At the scene, they discovered Derrick Pharr, 33, with a gunshot wound. Pharr was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

According to the investigation, the incident revolved around a missing firearm belonging to El-Shair's then-husband. He suspected that Pharr had stolen the gun and went to Pharr's parents' house nearby, falsely believing Pharr had it. He asked Pharr to come to their residence. When Pharr arrived outside El-Shair's home, she became upset, retrieved her firearm, fired a shot into the air, and demanded that Pharr leave.

Pharr complied and returned to his parents' home, but he noticed that El-Shair had followed him. As Pharr exited his vehicle, El-Shair, still angry, fired multiple shots at him, hitting him once. Pharr also fired back but did not hit El-Shair. Witnesses reported seeing El-Shair disposing of several shell casings in a nearby storm drain. She then circled the block and returned to the scene, waiting until police took her into custody.

The case was assigned to the Homicide and Gangs Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Connor Payne, with support from Senior ADA Eleanor Friedman, DA Investigator Michael Sheppard, and Victim Advocate Christy Palmer. DeKalb County Police Department Sgt. L. B. Shuler led the initial investigation. DeKalb County Senior Judge Winston Bethel will schedule a sentencing hearing for Defendant El-Shair in the coming weeks.