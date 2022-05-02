Woman found dead near Moe's Southwest Grill in Griffin, police say

Police in Griffin are working to learn how the body of a woman in her 60s was left off a highway.

Someone discovered the body at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the cause of death is unknown.

Police identified the woman as 65-year-old Linda Watson.

Police said the body was near a Moe's Southwest Grill at the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 19/41.

10-YEAR-OLD GRIFFIN GIRL HIT BY BULLET WHILE SHE SLEPT DURING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Police have notified Watson's family.

Advertisement

The Griffin Police Department is investigating and said the medical examiner's crime lab is determining the cause of death.