10-year-old Griffin girl hit during drive-by shooting while sleeping

Griffin police are looking for whoever fired shots that pierced a house and hit a 10-year-old girl.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in what police call a drive-by shooting.

"Y’all need to quit the violence," grandfather Narcele Weaver said.

Dareanna Holmes recovering in the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Griffin. (Provided by family)

He is thankful his baby girl, Dareanna Holmes, is alive.

"I heard my daughter holler, ‘Call 911. My baby has been shot,’" Weaver said.

Griffin police believe this was a drive-by shooting, and Holmes was hit while she was asleep in her bed at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Quillly Street.

"It’s like 8-to-12 bullet holes in the house," Weaver said.

"I’m just glad she’s alive," grandmother Glenda Taylor said. "She said grandma I didn’t get shot in my heart and that made me cry."

"It’s affected everyone here. It’s affected everyone in the neighborhood," Griffin Police Department spokesperson Laurie Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn says police need citizens' help finding whoever’s responsible for the heartless act.

"I don’t know if the person knew the child lived there, but just the fact someone would drive by a house and randomly fire a handgun … in the house. I just don’t understand it," Littlejohn said.

Investigators are working around the clock to get answers.

"Our children deserve better. They deserve to be in their home and to feel safe," Littlejohn said.

The family is working to bring the little girl home and launched a fundraiser to help cover medical bills.