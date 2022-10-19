Expand / Collapse search
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Stockbridge
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge.

Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.

With the receipt, she was got back hundreds and left the store on foot around 8:30 p.m.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, please call Sgt. N. Roberts from Henry County at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.