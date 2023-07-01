Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Woman extorted Gainesville couple who feared deportation for 4 years, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gainesville woman has been arrested for extorting money from a Gainesville couple by claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Department, 51-year-old Olga Beatrice Villarreal claimed to be an immigration agent and threatened a married couple with deportation.

Investigators say she collected approximately $40,000 from the couple between January 2019 and June 2023.

She was also charged with similar offenses in a separate investigation by the Gainesville Police Department after two additional victims came forward after seeing news of Villarreal's arrest on social media.

Villarreal is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail. 