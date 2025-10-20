Woman experiencing manic episode missing in South Fulton, police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sydney Combs has been missing since Oct. 13 (South Fulton Police Department)

The Brief Sydney Elaine Combs has been missing since Oct. 13, according to police. Police said she was spotted on Oct. 16 near the Highland Lake Subdivision. Combs has been experiencing a manic episode for the past four weeks, according to police.



The South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has bipolar schizophrenia and is believed to be experiencing a manic episode.

What we know:

Sydney Elaine Combs has been missing since Oct. 13, police said. They believe she has been in a manic episode lasting about four weeks.

Sydney Combs was last spotted on Oct. 16 near the Highland Lake Subdivision.

Combs was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black flare yoga pants, and black and purple tennis shoes. Surveillance video captured her walking near the Highland Lake Subdivision on Oct. 16 wearing those same clothes.

Police said there have been no confirmed sightings of Combs since that day.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department or call 911.